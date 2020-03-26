Turkish security forces killed eight YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The terrorists were killed in an airstrike in the country's Haftanin region, the ministry said.

The operation was launched after two Turkish soldiers were killed and two others injured earlier in the day in a terrorist attack by PKK/YPG in Haftanin.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.