The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated the PKK terrorist Mehmet Gürbüz, code-named "Rojhat Karakoç," the so-called Euphrates regional manager of the terrorist group, and one terrorist with him in an operation in the Ain Isa region of northern Syria, security sources said Sunday.

According to information obtained from security sources, an operation was carried out to eliminate Gürbüz on Sept. 16, within the framework of the information received from the field agents of MIT.

A second operation was carried out on the same day after intelligence received information that Grad missiles were removed from depots in Ain Isa. The operation targeted members of the terrorist group who were traveling in a pickup truck loaded with ammunition. Three terrorists likely planning attacks on security forces in the Operation Peace Spring region were eliminated, and two Grad missiles and ammunition were destroyed.

In addition, MIT later announced that five more terrorists were also eliminated during the operations.

Gürbüz, who was wanted with a Red Notice in 2018 for his participation in terrorist acts, was the person who ordered and directed the actions against the security forces in the Operation Peace Spring zone.

Earlier on Saturday, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced that two more PKK terrorists surrendered in Türkiye's eastern Elazığ province.

Soylu said on Twitter that the two terrorists surrendered to the gendarmerie with their weapons.

"The terrorist organization is coming to an end, surrender," he said, urging other terrorists to lay down their arms.

The number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts in 2022 has reached 86.

With the military operations organized by MIT in the past weeks, a number of terrorists have been eliminated in Qamishli, including Muhsin Yağan, code-named "Dijvar-Silopi," a so-called administrator of the PKK, and Yusif Mehmud Rebani, code-named "Rezan Cavit," a "provincial head" of the terrorist organization.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).