Türkiye's Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) has removed 62 former judges and prosecutors from their positions over their roles in the investigation and prosecution of the Ergenekon case, a move that also clears the way for the Treasury to seek reimbursement of compensation previously paid to victims following court rulings.

The decision, issued by the HSK's Second Chamber, concerns judicial officials who served during various stages of the Ergenekon investigation and trial. Most of those named had already been dismissed from the judiciary after the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt over alleged links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which Ankara blames for orchestrating the coup attempt.

According to the disciplinary ruling, the chamber imposed a total of 230 dismissal sanctions involving 62 former judges and prosecutors. Proceedings against two individuals were terminated due to their deaths.

Among those listed in the decision are former prosecutor Zekeriya Öz and former prosecutor Fikret Seçen, both of whom were key figures during the Ergenekon investigations.

The Ergenekon case began in 2007 after weapons were discovered in Istanbul's Ümraniye district and eventually led to the prosecution of hundreds of military officers, journalists, academics and other public figures accused of belonging to an alleged clandestine network plotting to overthrow the government.

Following the failed coup attempt in 2016, Turkish authorities reassessed many of the investigations and trials carried out by members of FETÖ's network within the judiciary. Officials have since argued that the Ergenekon proceedings were part of a broader effort by the terrorist group to remove senior military personnel and expand its influence within state institutions.

The HSK said disciplinary complaints related to the Ergenekon proceedings had remained pending for years while criminal investigations continued. The chamber decided to proceed with disciplinary action without waiting for the conclusion of all criminal proceedings, citing the requirements of disciplinary law and the need to protect public confidence in the judiciary.

The ruling is also expected to have financial consequences.

The HSK authorized the state to seek recourse against those held responsible for compensation payments made by the Treasury after rulings by the Constitutional Court and other courts found rights violations in relation to the Ergenekon proceedings. The decision opens the possibility of recovering compensation already paid by the state from the former judicial officials concerned.

The disciplinary sanctions vary among those named in the ruling.

Former Istanbul 13th High Criminal Court President Hasan Hüseyin Özese received 19 dismissal sanctions, while Sedat Sami Haşıloğlu received 17 and Hüsnü Çalmuk 16. Former prosecutor Zekeriya Öz received 13 sanctions, while Mehmet Ali Pekgüzel and Ercan Fırat each received 12. Several other former judges and prosecutors received multiple dismissal sanctions, bringing the total number of disciplinary penalties to 230.

The ruling marks one of the most extensive disciplinary decisions taken in connection with the Ergenekon proceedings and represents another step in Türkiye's continuing efforts to address alleged FETÖ influence within the judiciary following the 2016 coup attempt.

Justice Minister and HSK President Akın Gürlek repeatedly pledged to continue efforts to eliminate illegal structures within the judiciary and strengthen public confidence in the judicial system. The latest ruling is being viewed by judicial observers as one of the most comprehensive disciplinary measures related to the Ergenekon case since the aftermath of the failed coup.