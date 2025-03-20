The disarmament and dissolution of the terrorist group PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG under the control of the Syrian government are essential conditions for lasting peace, Türkiye’s top diplomat said on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed the necessity of preserving Syria's political unity and territorial integrity, urging armed groups to disband and integrate under the government.

Fidan’s statements came following a recent visit by a top Turkish delegation’s to Damascus and talks with interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Earlier this month, the Syrian government reached an agreement with the YPG-dominated SDF, which includes a cease-fire and merging the forces with the Syrian army.

It marks a major breakthrough that would bring most of Syria under the control of the government led by the group that led the ousting of dictator Bashar Assad in December.

During the Turkish delegation’s visit to Syria, the primary focus was on the issue of the YPG, Fidan told journalists in Ankara.

“We clearly conveyed our perspective on issues such as the organization’s intentions, capabilities, and control over energy resources. Based on our years of experience in counter-terrorism and knowledge regarding PKK, we emphasized areas of concern. We also observed that the Syrian administration shares the same intentions and perspective as us,” the minister said.

Fidan said officials highlighted that destroying the organization’s military capabilities is a critical aspect for Türkiye.

“It is imperative for the existing elements to dissolve themselves and come under the control of the government. Additionally, it is unacceptable for them to possess critical capabilities such as weapons production, missile manufacturing, and air defense systems,” the minister explained.

“Another issue is individuals joining YPG from abroad. There is absolutely no place for them. Existing elements must dissolve, disarm, and come fully under the government’s control. This is a necessity. The government must have the competence to assume command and control.”

Fidan said Türkiye has emphasized Syria’s unity and integrity on every platform.

"The dissolution of internal armed groups and their alignment with the central government will positively influence the atmosphere of unity and solidarity within the country," he noted.

"As concrete steps are taken for YPG to transfer all its existence and authority to the central government, we believe Syria’s internal unity and integrity will be achieved."

Discussing Syria’s future, Fidan noted that empowering Kurdish communities with equal rights and ensuring the return of displaced Syrians are priorities for achieving long-term stability.

U.S. presence in Syria

Fidan addressed also addressed the role of the U.S. in Syria, stating that maintaining American military presence there may no longer align with the priorities of the U.S. administration.

He called for regional collaboration to counter threats like Daesh and revealed efforts to establish a joint intelligence and operations center with neighboring countries, including Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon.

Regarding Israel, Fidan criticized its occupation of southern Syria and condemned recent genocidal attacks on Gaza, describing them as violations of international law.

He announced upcoming diplomatic engagements, including a meeting in Cairo to address Gaza-related issues and implement a plan developed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.