Turkish authorities detained 20 suspects on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the Gülenist Terror Group’s (FETÖ) alleged efforts to infiltrate the Justice Ministry by placing its members in ministry positions.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that the investigation was conducted by the police’s Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Department (KOM) in coordination with Ankara police units responsible for combating crimes against national security.

As part of the investigation, prosecutors issued detention warrants for 20 suspects identified based on information obtained from a confidential witness code-named “Albatros.”

All 20 suspects were detained in simultaneous operations across three provinces, coordinated from the capital Ankara.

The prosecutor’s office said the investigation was continuing on multiple fronts.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek previously stated that a total of 1,065 operations were carried out against FETÖ by security forces in the first six months of 2026 and 2,451 suspects were detained. He stated that since FETÖ was designated as a terrorist threat shortly after its first coup attempts in 2013, authorities launched criminal proceedings against 720,338 people and 636,934 among them were either convicted or acquitted.

Some 127,102 suspects, among them were convicted of various crimes, according to minister. He noted that investigations and trials were still underway for another 83,404 suspects in investigations focused on FETÖ.

Türkiye has targeted its active members and sleeper cells nonstop, and its influence has been much reduced since 2016. However, the group maintains a vast network, including infiltrators suspected to still be operating within Turkish institutions.