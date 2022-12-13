Türkiye will not allow the PKK terrorist group and its offshoots YPG/PYD to take shelter in Syria and Iraq, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Monday.

"We will not allow the PKK/PYD/YPG to take shelter in Syria and Iraq. We will definitely not allow this. No matter what anyone says about it, we will do whatever is necessary," Çavuşoğlu told the Parliament in the capital Ankara.

Last month, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword in northern areas of Iraq and Syria, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group PKK, which has hideouts across Iraqi and Syrian borders from where they plan and sometimes execute attacks on Turkish soil.

After the air operation was launched, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also signaled a ground operation into northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat.

"In Syria, we have been in talks with the (Assad) regime for a while through the intelligence services. If the regime acts realistically, we are ready to work together on the fight against terrorism, the political process, and the return of Syrians. It is unthinkable otherwise," Çavuşoğlu highlighted.

Çavuşoğlu also said that Türkiye follows the same policy in Iraq, adding that Ankara offers cooperation in fighting terrorism to both, Iraq's central and regional governments.

"If our interlocutors listen to our calls, we will march together and fight terrorism together. If they remain unresponsive, we will pull ourselves by our own bootstraps," he added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the EU, and the U.S., and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Hydrocarbons deal with Libya

Turning to Libya, Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye continues to reap the results of the active policy it followed in the oil-rich country in 2019.

"You can all see what the hydrocarbon memorandum of understanding, which we signed in Tripoli in October, has done to Greece."

"Last week, in response to Greece's decision to engage in hydrocarbon activities in the south of Crete, Libya took steps to uphold the Maritime Jurisdiction Agreement it signed with us," Çavuşoğlu said.

On Oct. 3, Türkiye and the Government of National Unity of Libya signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in hydrocarbons. The deal envisages the development of bilateral scientific, technical, technological, legal, administrative, and commercial cooperation in hydrocarbons, both on land and at sea.

The minister said that last week, Greece complained to the U.N. about the deal, adding: "Together with Libya, we conveyed our joint response to this letter to the U.N."

The letter of Athens, which Çavuşoğlu defines as "purely demagogic," claimed that the deal violates Greece’s sovereign rights and international law.

"This achievement (signing of MoU) will determine the balances in the Eastern Mediterranean for generations," Çavuşoğlu said.

Oil-rich Libya has been in turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi was ousted after four decades in power.

Türkiye deems the holding of free, fair, and nationwide elections in line with the aspirations of the Libyan people as soon as possible crucial for lasting stability in Libya.