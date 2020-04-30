YPG/PKK terrorists left one of their top members to die by preventing her from getting cancer treatment.

Hafize Özdemir, code-named Zin Avesta, was seeking ways to go to northern Iraq to receive treatment, but the terrorists did not help her, according to information available to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Özdemir reportedly died last winter.

She was in the red category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list.

The list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Joining the terrorist organization in 1993, Özdemir was responsible for the so-called women's groups in Turkey's eastern Tunceli province. She was also one of the security guards of ringleader Abdullah Öcalan, according to the ministry.

Özdemir spearheaded all terrorist activities in Tunceli since 2016.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.