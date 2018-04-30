April news categories diversify with upcoming elections

With April almost over and the weather getting warmer just as the daily news cycles gain heat due to the upcoming elections, it is time for the monthly look at the Daily Sabah's most read articles in an effort to determine readers' tendencies. The categories for this month managed to become quite diversified contrary to the hegemony of "Politics" in March. Lists had several rare appearances as well. As you can see at the bottom of the Reader's Corner's page, last week this category managed to enter the top 10, coming in second place this week. It is a rare but welcome sight. Without further ado, let's get right to it.

Although the "Politics" category continues to be at the first place, its 14 entries ensured that the rest of the categories also had the opportunity to shine. Four of the entries did not possess a subcategory while "Diplomacy" had six. "Elections" also cropped up with three news articles as the country is heading for presidential elections. The last entry of the category was listed under "War on Terror".

"World" came second this month, moving up a place from March thanks to its 10 entries. It had its share of subcategories as well. "Middle East" was at the forefront with five articles while "Syrian Crisis" had three due to recent crisis in the region. The remaining two entries belonged to "Islamophobia."

Trading its place with "World," the category of "Turkey" fell from the second place to the third. Three of its six entries were without a subcategory while "Minorities," "Istanbul" and "Investigations" each had a single news article to their names in the top 10 lists of the month.

Coming up next is the "Sports" after disappearing last month. It had three articles in April and both of them were listed under "Football," which is no surprise considering its popularity.

Fifth place is shared between three categories as "Columns," "Life" and "Business" each entered the lists two times during the month. The "Life" category's entries were evenly distributed amongst "Feature" and "History" while the same was true for "Business" with its "Defense" and "Energy" subcategories. The two columns were by İbrahim Kalın and Hatem Bazian.

The last remaining entry was a Reader's Corner article from last week, written by İbrahim Altay, our ombudsman.

With one of the most diversified months yet, April's top 10 lists were also affected by the two significant developments mentioned above. It is likely that we will see the entries belonging to "Elections" in the upcoming months very frequently as well.