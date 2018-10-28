   
Sabah daily hosts real estate fair in Germany's Cologne

KAAN ELBIR @kaanelbir
COLOGNE, Germany
The Sabah daily newspaper, Daily Sabah's Turkish-language sister publication, brought together leading Turkish real estate firms and Turks living in Germany for the second time in Cologne.

Following the first event in Berlin, the second organization took place in Cologne's Hyatt Regency Hotel with large numbers of Turks looking to invest in Turkish real estate.

The real estate fair kicked off with the cooperation of Turkey's Environment and Urbanization Ministry.

Turkish Consul General in Cologne Ceyhun Erciyes visited the event and held discussions with the representatives of Turkish real estate firms.

