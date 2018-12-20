Turkish property sales to foreigners double in November

Property sales to foreigners in Turkey more than doubled year-on-year in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Thursday.

Foreigners bought 4,672 properties in the month, up 117.1 percent year-on-year.

Istanbul, Turkey's largest city by population, was the top location with 1,922 sales in November to foreigners, followed by the resort city of Antalya (797) and the northwestern province of Bursa (301).

The largest share of house sales went to Iraqis, with 463 units in the month, followed by Iranians with 463, Afghans and Russians with 261, and Saudis with 233, said TurkStat.

Meanwhile, overall housing sales decreased 27 percent year-on-year in November to 89,626 units, according to TurkStat.

In the first 11 months of this year, some 1.24 million houses changed hands, while some 1.28 million houses were sold in January-November 2017.