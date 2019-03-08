RFR Holding bids for Chrysler Building $700 mln less than its 2008 value

RFR Holding is bidding for New York's iconic Chrysler Building much less than its value 11 years ago, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

RFR's offer for the famous Manhattan skyscraper is between $100 million and $200 million, the website said.

Abu Dhabi Investment Council paid in 2008 for a 90 percent stake of the tower, Bloomberg added.

Completed in 1930, the famous building is one of the most recognizable symbols of New York. The tower was surpassed by the Empire State Building, losing its status as world's tallest building.