Группа дайверов встретила гигантскую белую акулу у Гавайских островов

Команда дайверов случайно встретилась с одной из самых крупных на планете белых акул весом в 2,5 тонны у Гавайских островов, сообщает агентство AFP.
Как сообщается, дайверы-исследователи снимали тигровых акул, которые лакомились останками китов, когда приплыла эта огромная белая акула.
Ее появление удивило исследователей, так как акулы этого вида нечасто появляются у Гавайских островов, поскольку отдают предпочтение более холодным водам.
Увидев, что акула ведет себя спокойно, исследователи решились подплыть поближе. Позже, сравнив сделанные снимки с изображениями известной акулы Deep Blue, они решили, что это одна и та же рыба.
I waited quietly, patiently, observing as she swam up to the dead sperm whale carcass and then slowly to me passing close enough I gently put my hand out to maintain a small space so her girth could pass. I know some people criticize touch but what some don't realize is that sometimes sharks seek touch, she swam away escorted by two rough-toothed dolphins who danced around her over to one of my @oneoceandiving shark research vessels and proceeded to use it as a scratching post, passing up feeding for another need. I wish more people would have a connection with sharks and the natural world, because then they would understand that it's not petting sharks or pushing them off to maintain a respectable space that is hurting sharks (because trust me if she didn't like being pet she can handle and communicate 🦈) it's the wasteful and cruel practice of grabbing and catching sharks to cut off their fins (which slowly kills them) for #sharkfinsoup in a process called #sharkfinning or the wasteful #sharkfishing or #sharksportfishing If it bothers you that I touched the shark please click on one of the hashtags above and leave them a negative comment first 😉 #HelpSaveSharks #SpreadAwareness #FinBanNow #bansharkfinning #Sharkfin Vid shot on my @gopro #gopro3000 #goproforacause out with @oneoceandiving with @juansharks ❤️ @mermaid_kayleigh 💙 @camgrantphotography ❤️ @forrest.in.focus 💙 @oneoceanresearch @oneoceanglobal @waterinspired @oneoceansharks @oneoceanhawaii @oneoceaneducation #savetheocean #sharktouch #touchingsharks #oneoceanteam #discoversharks #discoverocean #greatwhitesharkinhawaii #freedivingwithsharks #whitesharkhawaii #deadwhalehawaii #dolphinsandsharks #🤙🏽 #Hawaii #sharka 🤙🏽🦈
«Она была большим и нежным гигантом, который хотел почесаться об нашу лодку. Мы вышли на рассвете, и она оставалась с нами в течение всего дня», — рассказала дайвер Оушен Рамси изданию Honolulu Star Advertiser.
Белая акула Deep Blue была замечена около 20 лет назад. Ее длина составляет почти 6 метров, а вес — 2,5 тонны.
Признанные исчезающим видом белые акулы считаются одним из самых крупных и опасных для человека морских хищников. В мировых океанах таких рыб осталось не более 3,5 тысячи.