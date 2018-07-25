AI to help people empathize with war-weary

Turkish AI expert Pınar Yanardağ and her MIT team have developed another interesting AI, known as Deep Empathy (deepempathy.mit.edu). Supported by the UNICEF innovation fund, Deep Empathy was created to make people empathize with the war-weary people who are thousands of kilometers away.

As part of this project that enables people to empathize with others, individuals are made to imagine their countries to be like Homs, Aleppo and Idlib. Technology experts aim to make people see the truths from a different perspective, using tools like AI.





AI named Deep Empathy is created to make people empathize with the war-weary people who are thousands of kilometers away​





Deep Empathy shows how different regions in the world would turn out if a war broke out. A kind of humanitarian assistance project, Deep Empathy turns images of a city, taken from online sources like Google and Flickr, and transform them into a picture of a war-hit city.

This way citizens of those cities can empathize with the victims of the Syrian civil war.