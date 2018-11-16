Tired of looking for parking? Here is an app to help you

Having a car is a luxury but it can be a nightmare as well if you're living in a big city. If you think being stuck in traffic is bad, try finding a parking spot. To make things easy for drivers three young men living in Ankara have developed an application which shows empty parking spots around the city.

Berk Şahin, Taha Şahin and Halil Bakırcı who are working at the Middle East Technical University's Technokent developed the mobile app Parxlab with funding they received from the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK). The app helps drivers find parking spots with just a tap.

With the sensors placed in parking spots around the city, drivers can easily find an empty spot, without wasting time going in circles looking for a place to park.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Berk Şahin said the app makes driving around the city easier for drivers as well as parking management services. He said the app increases efficiency and prevents traffic jams.

The app is currently being used in Amasra, a relatively small city in Turkey, but the developers are confident that Parxlab can be adapted to any city whether big or small.