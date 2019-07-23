Turkish students bag bronze medal at Formula Student

Students of Atatürk University in Erzurum came in third at the Formula Student Competition. Participating in the event with their team "AtaUni Racing," the engineering students of Atatürk University competed in the Class 2 category and won the award for their engineering skills at the competition that took place last week at Silverstone Racing Track in London.

Speaking to the press following the competition, Kağan Akın, the leader of the AtaUniRacing Team, said they have been working on their formula car for a year to become the first Turkish team to bag a medal. "We have worked with previous team members who graduated and they helped us a lot. AtaUni Racing Team has been competing at Formula Student for four years straight, and this year we managed to impress the jury with our design," said Akın.

Formula Student is Europe's most established educational engineering competition. Backed by industry and high-profile engineers, the competition aims to develop enterprising and innovative young engineers and encourage more young people to take up a career in engineering. The competition is a kite mark for real-world engineering experience, combining practical engineering experience with soft skills, including business planning and project management. Each year, Formula Student sees over 100 university teams from around the globe travel to Silverstone to compete in static and dynamic events that test their preparation and hard work.