High cost remains biggest barrier to diversity in golf

African American professional golfer Mariah Stackhouse said the high cost of playing the game remained the primary reason for the lack of diversity in the sport. Speaking at the ANA Inspiring Women in Sports conference ahead of the first women's major of the year at Rancho Mirage this week, Stackhouse said the cost of travel alone makes it hard for people from low-income backgrounds to turn pro.

"Quite frankly golf is a very expensive sport to participate in," said the 24-year-old Stackhouse, who is just the eighth African American woman to play on the LPGA tour.

"If you want to compete at high junior levels, high amateur levels, you are travelling well outside your state and you have to have the funds to do so.

"We have to make golf more accessible to people in communities that just don't have the resources," said Stackhouse, who urged cities to open driving ranges to expose the game to a wider audience. Stackhouse said mentorship from fellow Stanford alumni and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had helped her make the leap from college, where she was a four-time All-American, to the professional ranks. Before that she benefited from a foundation set up by baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who was one of the first African Americans to play in Major League Baseball.

Support from the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation starting allowed Stackhouse to compete in junior tournaments around the country, where she won 97 times and became an inspiration to aspiring female African American golfers. Many thought the tide toward greater diversity in golf had turned decisively when 14-time major winner Tiger Woods burst onto the scene in the mid-1990s. But it seems that Woods, who was born to an African American father and Thai mother, was an outlier rather than the new normal. Among professional golfers, 75 percent are male and 86 percent are white, according to a 2015 Golf Diversity and Inclusion Report. Golf industry workers, from caddies to greenskeepers, are 90 percent male and 88 percent white, the report found.

Lindberg surges to ANA Inspiration women's golf lead

Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg closed with back-to-back birdies to grab the first-round lead at the ANA Inspiration with a seven-under par 65. Lindberg had seven birdies without a bogey at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, powering past Japan's Ayako Uehara and Spain's Beatriz Recari who shared second place on 66 in the first LPGA major of the season. American Jessica Korda, South Korea's Jang Ha-na and Swiss amateur Albane Valenzuela were tied on 67. Lexi Thompson - who endured a rules nightmare last year that cost her a four-point penalty and a likely victory at Mission Hills last year - headed a group of six players on 68. There was little to celebrate in defending champion Ryu So-yeon's return. The South Korean, who eventually beat Thompson in a playoff to lift the trophy last year, failed to make a birdie in a three-over 75. The ANA Inspiration is one of the five major championships of professional women's golf. An event of the LPGA Tour, it is held yearly at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.