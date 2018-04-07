Nobility on the green: Golf

I first played golf at the Pelican Hill Golf Club in California at my girlfriend's insistence. When I see someone playing golf, I remember this unique golf club, surrounded by palms, every corner of which smells of grass. With classic cars such as an Aston Martin parked in front of the glorious entrance, stylish noble residents of Pelican Hill golf course, spotlessly clean dressed workers with cream-colored hats, I think this was the right place to start golf.

Pelican Hill is the most prestigious neighborhood in Newport Beach in Orange Countywhere the famous TV series took place. It's a secret paradise of summerhouses belonging to Hollywood celebrities who spend their winter months in Los Angeles. Pelican Hill Golf Club, like many clubs in the U.S., requires membership, but also offers special packages for seasonal guests. It is an oasis that serves the rich of the region. The club's designer is Tom Faizo, one of the best designers in the U.S. His final works are the two main golf courses with 36 holes and a great hotel in great harmony with nature. Faizo is also the designer of Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club in the Bahamas, another legendary golf club. Obviously, he is a designer with many references.

Pelican Hill Golf Club is also a world of privilege. There is even a shoe center that can turn your shoes into temporary crampons to make you feel more comfortable walking on the grass. Heated and cooled golf carts, silver golf ball baskets reflecting California sunshine and mobile bars circulating on the field transform your fitness pleasure into luxury. The Pelican Grill restaurant in the club, takes this pleasure to the table. The restaurant, with its Mediterranean architecture, takes your breath away with an endless ocean view. Pelican Grill is famous for its seafood-grilled dishes, which can also be enjoyed by non-members. In particular, its crab cake is a dish you cannot refuse, no matter how many calories you spend on golf that day. Moreover, the restaurant has a detox menu.

Another favorite golf region of mine in California is Palm Springs. Famous for its hot spring water, this region is a paradise of hotels and golf clubs. My favorite hotel in town is Parker. It belongs to the same group as Le Parker Meridien in New York. Designed by Jonathan Adler, Parker is a boutique hotel with pastel colors such as dusty rose and cinnamon. Adler is actually a famous pottery artist. Recently, he has been popular for his architectural designs. The hotel's inner courtyard is surrounded by vines and oleanders. Walk around the courtyard in privacy and tranquility, making you feel that the entire hotel belongs to you. As you wander around this tranquility, a pool catches your eye with its turquoise color -- the only swimming pool in Palm Springs that has salt water.

Of the latest trends in the golf world, having one's own modified golf car designed is number one on the golf lovers list; a Ferrari, a Bentley or a 56-model Dodge truck. Pennwick, a brand whose center is in the U.S., is designing these special toys for grown-ups. In addition to the standard models, you can have the model of your dream designed for you. With prices starting at $15,000, you can choose one of these exclusive models and become the center of attraction on the golf course. Check out Pennwick's website for this new trend.

In Turkey, golf is prestigious. For investors in tourism, it is an area of new potential investment opportunities. In particular, golf courses in Antalya, are oases where international standards and 5-star facilities combine nature with the luxury of golf. One of those hotels in the region, the Regnum Carya Golf Resort has, not only in Turkey but also in Europe, the first night illuminated golf course, a facility that makes Regnum Carya stand out among its competitors. The hotel has two clubs, the Carya Golf Club and the National Golf Club. Designed by Thomson Perrett, Carya Golf Club is Turkey's first classic golf course. It reflects British style in all its details. The National Golf Club is open to golf lovers at all levels. Expert golfers who are called PGA Pros give training to golf lovers of all ages. This highly equipped golf course, consisting of 3 pitches and 27 holes, hosts many international tournaments throughout the year.

Clubhouses of the golf courses are as classy as those in the Californian golf clubs. On one side, finely crafted walls with mahogany furniture, Chesterfield seats and the unparalleled songs of Nat King Cole. On the other side is an open buffet offering a wide range, from smoked fish to the castle salad. The flavors aren't just inside, they're also available on the golf course. After you play golf, white-capped chefs approach the edge of the field with trays in their hands to offer you special treats. When you go up to your room, a unique harmony of marble and wood and exclusive Bulgari products meet you. In particular, the 150-square-meter Presidential Suites will reward your success in golf. With a 36-square-meter balcony, a pillow menu offering 5 different pillow options and with the advantage of using the Beach Suite on the beach, you are the biggest winner of this visit.



