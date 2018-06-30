Turkish athletes win 12 medals at 2018 Mediterranean Games

Turkish athletes won 12 medals, including five gold, in the 2018 Mediterranean Games, the National Olympic Committee said Friday.

The tally comes on the completion of the eighth day of the games, the committee said in a statement.

Turkish world champion sprinter Ramil Guliyev broke the 35-year record with 20.15 seconds, winning the gold in the men's 200 meters, the statement said. The record was set by Italian sprinter Pietro Mennea at the 1983 Games in Casablanca.

Azerbaijan-born Guliyev was congratulated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Others who took home the gold included Kayra Sayit in judo, Ece Öztürk in bocce, paralympian Zübeyde Süpürgeci in women's 800m T54 race and Başak Eraydın-Ipek Öz in tennis doubles.

Two others won silver medals -- Yasmani Copello Escobar in men's 400m hurdles and Gülçin Çelik in bocce.

Taking home the bronze were Ali Ihsan Alagaş, Onur Sipal and Burak Aksin in boxing, Yunus Sari in taekwondo and Anil Yuksel-Sarp Agabigun in tennis doubles, the statement added.