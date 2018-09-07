   
Turkey wins 2 golds, 1 silver in archery on day 6 of World Nomad Games

People take part in an archery event during the 3rd World Nomad Games at Issyk-Kul lake in gorge 'Kyrchyn', 300km from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, September 6, 2018. (EPA Photo)
Turkish archers won 2 gold and 1 silver medals on the sixth day of the World Nomad Games 2018.

The Third World Nomad Games continued at Kyrchyn Gorge in the Issyk-Kul Region of Kyrgyzstan with archery category with the participation of 153 archers from 23 countries.

Turkish archers Ibrahim Balaban and Canset Genel won gold medals while Fatih Yıldız won a silver medal.

In the 3rd World Nomad Games, Turkey won 6 medals in total -- 2 gold and 1 silver medals in archery, and 3 bronze medals in wrestling.

The games will end on Saturday.

Turkey will host the Fourth World Nomad Games in 2020.

