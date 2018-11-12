Turkish athlete wins silver in World Karate Championships

Serap Özçelik Arapoğlu won the silver medal in the women's 50 kg Kumite competition at the World Karate Championships in Spain's capital Madrid on Saturday.

In the final, Ozcelik competed against Japanese athlete Miho Miyahara and lost 3-1. Eleven men and nine women represented Turkey in the global tournament.

In the men's Kumite competition, Alparslan Yamanoglu and Ugur Aktas clinched bronze medals in the plus 84 kg category. Ali Sofuoglu, bagged a bronze medal in the Kata category, which makes him Turkey's first medal winner in that category at the World Karate Championships.

The tournament ended on Sunday. Some 1,200 karate enthusiasts from 139 countries participated in the championships.