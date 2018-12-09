Turkey's Eczacıbaşı VitrA bags bronze at women's world volleyball championship

Turkey's Eczacıbaşı VitrA Istanbul on Sunday won a bronze medal in the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship in China.

Eczacıbaşı VitrA, the 2015 and 2016 world champion, beat Brazilian club Praia Clube 3-0 in sets ending 25-16, 25-18 and 25-19 to claim third place in the championship.

The game was played at the Olympic Sports Center in eastern Chinese city of Shaoxing.

Turkish club Vakıfbank, the 2013 and 2017 winner, advanced to the tournament's final stage where Sunday afternoon it will take on Minas, another Brazilian team, for the gold.