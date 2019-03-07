Top athletes to run in Istanbul half marathon

The Vodafone Istanbul Half Marathon, considered one of the best 10 half marathons in the world, will be held for the 14th time on April 7. More than 10,000 athletes from almost 100 countries are expected to compete in the race, which is organized by the telecoms operator and the Istanbul municipality.

Against the backdrop of the city's landmarks on the historic peninsula, runners will compete in the categories of a 21-kilometer Half Marathon, 10K and Business Marathon.

Kenyan athlete Ruth Chepngetich, who won the title of Turkey's fastest female athlete in last year's Istanbul Marathon, will make a comeback in the half marathon. In the men's category, Ethiopian athlete Amdework Walelegn, who broke a record with 59.50 minutes in the 2018 half marathon, also returns for the race's new edition.

Athletes who want to participate in the run can register on the website www.yarimaraton.istanbul by March 29. The marathon achieved the International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) Gold Label for road races in 2017, boasting one of the smoothest and fastest routes in the world. With its unparalleled view of Istanbul's Golden Horn, the half marathon offers the opportunity for each runner to perform at his or her best with its zero-altitude track.