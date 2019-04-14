   
Tiger Woods wins Masters for 15th major title

Tiger Woods of the U.S. in action on the 12th hole during final round play.
The comeback is complete. Tiger Woods has his fifth Masters title.

The 43-year-old Woods shot a 2-under 70 for one-stroke victory Sunday and his 15th major championship. But it was his first since the 2008 U.S. Open, capping a remarkable recovery from debilitating injuries and embarrassing personal problems.

Woods showed he still had the game to compete with the world's best when he triumphed in last year's Tour Championship, his first victory of any kind since 2013.

Now, he's back on top with his first green jacket at Augusta National since 2005.

