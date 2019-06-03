Female Turkish boxer wins European title

Turkish boxer Ece Asude Ediz (above middle) won a gold medal at the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships held in Romania, the Turkish Boxing Federation said in a statement Saturday.

The national athlete defeated her Bulgarian rival Diana Al Shaar at the women's 80 kilograms final match during the championship organized by the Romanian Boxing Federation in Galati city.

Turkish athletes Yağmur Baba, Bilge Kağan Kanlı and Burak Çelik had also participated in the competition, winning bronze medals in the 46 kg, 63 kg and plus 80 kg categories, respectively. The championship, which started on May 22, will end on June 2.