The national women's volleyball team lost 3-0 to China in the FIVB Nations League's 2019 edition Wednesday.

The second match of Week 4 ended with three sets of 26-24, 25-19 and 25-21 for Turkey, which defeated the United States team in Tuesday's match 3-0.

The team will square off against Poland in the last match of the week today in the tournament being held in China's Jiangmen.