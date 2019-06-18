33 Russians face new doping allegations

The Russian anti-doping agency says it plans to file doping cases against 33 athletes from a range of sports for using banned treatments from a doctor. The agency, known as RUSADA, says the suspects who used the unspecified "banned method" include 19 track and field competitors, two of them athletes with disabilities, as well as five cyclists, a boxer and a gymnast. All of them are from a sports academy in Chuvashia in central Russia, a region known for its track and field squads. RUSADA says it reported a sports doctor to law enforcement under a Russian law against inducing athletes to dope. However, RUSADA says the case was closed after authorities ruled her conduct wasn't a crime because she hadn't been officially informed the treatment was banned.