Turkey bags 9 medals in Canada karate tournament

Turkey won nine medals in a world-class karate tournament in Canada, the Turkish Karate Federation said on Monday.

Turkish athletes claimed nine medals — including three gold — in Karate1 Series A tournament hosted by the Francophone city of Montreal in east Canada last weekend, Turkish federation told Anadolu Agency.

Turkey was represented by 13 male and seven female karate athletes and the team won three gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

In 84-kilogram males, Uğur Aktaş beat his Italian opponent Michele Martina 3-0 in final to win gold medal in the tournament's kumite category.

Alparslan Yamanoğlu, another Turkish male karate athlete competing in 84+ kilograms in kumite, claimed a gold medal in Montreal. Yamanoğlu won against Canadian Daniel Gaysinsky 2-1 in final to be the champion.

Additionally, Turkey men's team in Karate kata category has become champion.

Turkey's Ali Sofuoğlu, Emre Vefa Göktaş and Enes Özdemir beat Peru in the final in kata.

The Karate 1 Series A was held in Montreal between June 21 and 23 as a number of 760 athletes from 79 countries joined this competition.