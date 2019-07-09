Volleyball: Karakurt named in dream team

Turkey's Ebrar Karakurt was named the Best Opposite Spiker in FIVB Women's Nations League, after the tournament was concluded in China late Sunday.

The 19-year-old high scorer was one of the vital players during Turkey's successful Nations League run, in which they finished fourth after being beaten by China 3-1.

Karakurt scored a match-high 31 points, while teammate Meliha Ismailoğlu added 12 points. Turkey, which claimed the silver medal in 2018, completed the tournament in fourth place. The U.S. won their second consecutive FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League title after defeating Brazil 3-2 in the final.