Sarajevans run for democracy in July 15 event

An event organized by the Turkish Embassy in Sarajevo brought together amateur and professional athletes a day before the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.

More than 500 people competed in the Third Democracy Run on a 3.5-kilometer course in Sarajevo's Vilsonovo promenade.

The race, endorsed by Turkish agencies in Bosnia-Herzegovina, aims to highlight the theme of democracy and unity of July 15, the day the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) tried to topple the democratically elected government in 2016.

Serbian athletes Olivera Jevtic and Stefan Cukovic won the women's and men's races, respectively.