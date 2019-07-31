Medal-winning athletes with Down syndrome hailed

Ali Topaloğlu and Salihcan Öztankal received a hero's welcome in their hometown of Samsun Tuesday after they grabbed top spots in the Open Athletics and Table Tennis European Championships for Athletes with Down's Syndrome in Finland last week.

Local officials presented flowers for Topaloğlu, who broke a world record in the shot put and won gold medal and Öztankal, who won bronze in the men's table tennis doubles.

Turkish athletes won 28 medals including seven gold in Finland. Topaloğlu was European champion by breaking the shot put record at 10.96 meters.