Turkey clinches silver medal in CEV Volleyball European Championship

Turkey earned late Sunday the silver medal in CEV Volleyball European Championship, losing to Balkan heavyweights Serbia 2-3 in women's final.

Fighting until the very end, the Sultans of the Net fell short of being crowned European champions in the 2019 competition.

To reach the final, Turkey claimed a 3-2 victory over Croatia in the round of 16, a decisive 3-0 win over the Netherlands in the quarter finals, and another clear victory against Poland with the score of 3-1 in semifinals.

Turkey is ranked number five in Europe and have three EuroVolley medals, a silver from 2003 when they hosted the event, a bronze in 2011 when they beat Italy and another bronze with victory over Azerbaijan in 2017.

The Sultans of the Net are also the silver medalists of the inaugural FIVB Volleyball Nations League in 2018. Turkey has qualified once for the Olympics, finishing ninth at London 2012. They have also competed four times in the FIVB World Championship, with their best result being a sixth-place finish in 2010.