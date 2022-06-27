The 4th World Nomad Games, to be held after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will attract more than 3,000 athletes from over 102 countries, chairperson of the organizing committee Hakan Kazanc​ı said Monday.

Kazancı said it was time for Iznik to take the center stage as a sports capital when it hosts the game from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2.

"From the Hagia Sophia Orhan Mosque and the Archeology Museum to the Süleyman Paşa Madrassa and the Roman Theater, Iznik has been the cradle of culture throughout history. Now it will be the world's sports capital," he said.

He recalled that the 1st World Nomad Games were in Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata back in 2014. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were among the dignitaries at the event.

"The games there were held around Lake Issyk-Kul, where culture and sports came together for a very colorful event. This year the games will be held around Lake Iznik. We are preparing a 500,000 square meter area for the event. It will have the capacity for 5,000 people."

The World Nomad Games will host competitions in 40 different disciplines, including wrestling, archery and horse riding.

The 4th World Nomad Games chairperson of the organizing committee, Hakan Kazancı, poses for a photo in Iznik, Bursa, June 27, 2022. (AA Photo)

It will also promote local cuisines and flavors to the national and international visitors, while focusing on the traditional Turkic oba culture, Kazancı said.

Foreign heads of states, as well as athletes, will participate in the Games, which will be held under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency.

The World Ethnosport Confederation, under the leadership of its president, Bilal Erdoğan, will be organizing the event.