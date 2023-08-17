Amid the sweeping landscapes of Turkish sports, a resounding flood of talent and character is unfolding in the Anatolian Youths League (ANALİG).

Orchestrated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (GSB), ANALİG casts its nurturing embrace across all 81 provinces, unearthing young athletes across a diverse array of disciplines and guiding them toward the realm of professional clubs.

The stage is set for those born between 2009 and 2011 to shine in the brilliance of ANALİG.

Encompassing an impressive 28 disciplines this season, this monumental endeavor boasts participation from nearly 50,000 young athletes, each with dreams of victory and valor.

The curation of this promising talent pool rests in the hands of provincial mix selection committees within the provincial directorates.

These young aspirants are expertly channeled into their respective disciplines, guided by their abilities, forming the bedrock of provincial teams.

From provincial skirmishes to regional tussles and eventually culminating in Türkiye-wide clashes, the champions of each branch are rightfully crowned.

A feat as monumental as ANALİG requires a nurturing support system, and this is masterfully executed by the provincial directorates.

They shoulder the expenses of teams and athletes, and the battlegrounds for these emerging stars unfold within the sprawling sports facilities governed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Beyond the arena's fierce contests, the very essence of ANALİG lies in the values it fosters.

Brotherhood, cooperation and tolerance are not mere words but guiding principles that echo through every stage of this sports extravaganza.

Moreover, these young athletes are not just confined to the arena, but they embark on educational excursions that weave a rich tapestry of historical and cultural learnings from the provinces they visit. In this spirit, memorial forests are founded, with these athletes at the helm of creation.

In a tribute, the 2023 season is called the "ANALİG Osman Bayrakdar Season."

This honor commemorates not just the league's Branch Manager Osman Bayrakdar but also pays homage to the indomitable spirit of 78 Ministry of Youth and Sports personnel who were tragically lost in the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes of southeastern Türkiye.

A procession of remembrance and respect marches punctuates every gathering, a solemn salute to the fallen 78 and the lives of over 50,000 citizens claimed by the tremors.

Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Aşkın Bak bestowed ANALİG with its rightful significance, calling it an indispensable project for the nation's sports landscape.

"Success in sports hinges upon a robust foundation. For a decade, ANALİG has been our cornerstone, nurturing talent and enriching clubs," he said.

With Türkiye boasting the youngest population in Europe, Minister Bak envisions untapped potential shimmering beneath the surface.

"Rather than relying on exorbitant transfers, clubs must cultivate their own seeds of success. Investing in infrastructure and affording young athletes opportunities in competitions will yield a wealth of talent for our clubs," he said.