Archers Öznur Cüre and Bülent Korkmaz claimed Turkey’s first silver medals at the Tokyo Paralympics Sunday after losing the compound bow mixed final to China.

The event, held at Tokyo’s Yumenoshima Park saw the Turkish duo take on China’s Yueshan Lin and Zihao He.

The Turkish archers missed the closely contested final 153-152.

The Russian Paralympic committee picked up bronze in the same event after defeating Iran in the third-place decider.