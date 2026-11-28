Australian chief selector George Bailey on Saturday dismissed suggestions that Cameron Bancroft's involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal had hindered his chances of earning a Test recall, despite the opener being repeatedly overlooked in recent years.

Bancroft, along with Steve Smith and David Warner, was held responsible by Cricket Australia for the infamous "Sandpapergate" incident during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in 2018. He received a nine-month ban for his role in the scandal.

The 34-year-old returned to Australia's squad for the 2019 Ashes series but was dropped after a poor run of form and has not played a Test since. His continued omission has raised questions, particularly given his consistent run-scoring in the Sheffield Shield, where he has ranked among the competition's leading batters over the past six years.

Bailey insisted the scandal had no bearing on Bancroft's selection prospects, even as Australia has rotated through several opening batters since Warner's retirement.

"I've articulated that to Cam on a number of occasions across the years, as I think that thought has entered his mind," Bailey told Australian media.

"That has never been a discussion from our end."

The ball-tampering scandal resurfaced this month when Usman Khawaja claimed in his autobiography that the entire Australian team knew about the plan to alter the ball using sandpaper.

Bancroft backed Khawaja's account in a lengthy statement, in which he also questioned whether "unresolved tension" had effectively ended his Test career.

In a 2021 interview, Bancroft had said it was "self-explanatory" that the bowlers knew what was happening. His comments prompted Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon to issue a joint statement denying any involvement.

"After my 'self-explanatory' public statement in 2021, I felt increasingly uncomfortable around some of the people involved," Bancroft said in his statement this month.

"I wondered whether my presence in an Australian dressing room might bring back questions that others wanted to leave behind.

"I wondered whether the easiest option was simply not to select me, which I believe to be quite unfair in my opinion."

Cricket Australia has ruled out reopening its investigation and expressed support for Cummins, who is set to captain Australia in a four-Test series against New Zealand beginning Dec. 9 in Perth.

Bailey said he was unsure how the renewed "Sandpapergate" controversy might affect Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood during the series.

"The discussions that I've had with individual players and staff is that we are just excited to get to Perth and get ready for some cricket," he said.