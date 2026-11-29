NBA's Turkish star Alperen Şengün combined with Amen Thompson for 41 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to fire hosts Houston Rockets to a 131-93 victory over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers Saturday.

Houston shook off a sluggish ​start and seized control down the stretch of the first quarter. The 76ers mustered modest rallies to open the second and third periods, but the Rockets ⁠fashioned a response on each occasion to earn ⁠their eighth win in their last 10 games.

Şengün posted 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Thompson added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

That duo combined to shoot 17-for-26 for ​the Rockets, who shot 59.3% from the floor, including 17-for-35 (48.6%) from behind ​the ⁠3-point arc.

The 76ers were without their starting frontcourt of LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey tallied 17 points and seven assists, while VJ Edgecombe added 14 points and seven assists.

Bucks gore Thunder

Kel'el Ware scored a career-high 30 points with 13 rebounds to lead Milwaukee past visiting Oklahoma City.

Milwaukee snapped a two-game losing skid without its three top scorers in Tyler Herro (22.2 ppg), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (14.5) and Kyle Kuzma (12.5). In addition, center Myles Turner left the contest with a right knee sprain.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 31 points along with eight assists for Oklahoma City, which lost its fourth consecutive game. Ajay Mitchell added 21 points with six assists for the short-handed Thunder, without multiple key players including injured Chet Holmgren and ⁠Jalen ⁠Williams.

Elsewhere, Franz Wagner scored 23 points and Tristan da Silva sank six 3-pointers off the bench to highlight his 22-point performance, fueling Orlando past host Washington which, hours after the game, announced the firing of coach Brian Keefe.

Reserve Jevon Carter sank five 3-pointers as part of his season-high 17-point effort in the win. Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points for the Magic, who outscored the Wizards by a 38-17 margin in the second quarter en route to a 30-point lead at the half.

Trae Young collected 19 points and seven assists to lead Washington, which played without star Anthony Davis (illness).

Nets catch Hornets

Julius Randle ⁠had 28 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 23 as Brooklyn rode a strong first half to a victory in Charlotte, handing the Hornets their seventh straight loss.

Day'Ron Sharpe provided 19 points and 12 rebounds and Egor Demin had 16 points off the ​bench for the Nets, who won for just the second time in their last eight games.

Hornets guard Coby White ​scored 20 of his 37 points in the first half, draining five 3-pointers by game's end as part of a 12-for-18 shooting night. Naz Reid added 27 points and Grayson Allen notched ⁠16 points off ‌the bench.

Bulls edge Pacers

Matas Buzelis scored 22 points, including a decisive layup in ⁠the final minute and Chicago rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit ‌to edge visiting Indiana.

Buddy Hield recorded 19 points and eight assists and Tre Jones added a season-high 19 points for the Bulls, who ​have won three straight games and ⁠six of their last nine.

Jordan Hawkins scored 10 points off the bench ⁠and Jalen Smith grabbed 12 rebounds.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Aaron Nesmith scored 19 points apiece to lead the ⁠Pacers. Reserve Obi Toppin had 15 ​points, Pascal Siakam scored 14 and Ivica Zubac contributed 14 points and matched his season high with 16 rebounds – his second straight game grabbing that many. Indiana lost for the sixth time in its last seven games.