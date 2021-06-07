Euroleague title holder Anadolu Efes defeated Fenerbahçe in the 3rd playoff match late Monday, being crowned ING Basketball Süper Lig champion.

With the 93-66 win at Fenerbahçe's home Ülker Sports Arena, Efes became the champion for the 15th time in its history.

The victory marked a 3-0 sweep after Saturday's contentious match.

Saturday's 95-73 victory at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Arena gave fresh EuroLeague champion Anadolu Efes cemented its way to the championship.

Anadolu Efes recently clinched its maiden Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title after beating Barcelona 86-81 at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, on Sunday.

Efes became the second Turkish team to win the EuroLeague since Fenerbahçe’s Final Four victory back in 2017.

The victory made all the players on the team champions for the first time as well as Ergin Ataman, who became the first Turkish-born head coach to lift the trophy.