The Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday in protest of a police shooting over the weekend in Wisconsin.

"We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated of Milwaukee's decision not to play.

The Athletic reported the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic wouldn't play Game 5 of their series on Wednesday night, either, in protest. NBA TV said the teams had arrived at the arena near Orlando but walked out and were boarding buses.

Yahoo Sports reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers were leaning toward a boycott of their Game 5 on later Wednesday, and the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors were scheduled to discuss a joint boycott of their scheduled Thursday game.

It wasn't clear if the Bucks would have to forfeit or whether the game would be postponed and played at a later date. The Bucks are up 3-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series.

The Magic left the arena, and The Athletic said the Magic indicated they would not accept a win by forfeit.

The Bucks refused to take the floor and remained in the locker room as the time for tipoff came and went. The game was scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

While the Magic players were on the floor, ready to begin the next game of the Eastern Conference first-round series, NBA officials gathered at the Milwaukee locker room.

ESPN reported that NBA officials were there to inform the Bucks of the ramifications of not playing the game. And in the locker room, the Bucks were trying to reach the Wisconsin attorney general, Josh Kaul, by phone, The Athletic said.

"Some things are bigger than basketball," said Alex Lasry, the Bucks senior vice president, tweeted. "The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we're fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I'm incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change."

The boycott is the Bucks' response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot in the back by police officers Sunday in Kenosha, Wis. Video shows Blake, trying to get into his automobile. with an officer pulling Blake's white T-shirt, then firing several shots at close range into his back.

Blake's father, also named Jacob Blake, told ABC News that he was told his son is paralyzed from the waist down.