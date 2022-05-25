The newly crowned EuroLeague basketball champion Anadolu Efes paid a visit to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Turkey's founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in Ankara Wednesday.

Led by veteran head coach Ergin Ataman, players, staff and club officials brought the two Turkish Airlines EuroLeague trophies during the visit.

After coach Ataman laid a wreath on Atatürk’s grave and the team observed a minute of silence.

The two European trophies were then placed on the steps of the mausoleum for a photo opportunity with the fans.

Speaking to the press in Ankara, Ataman said by coming to Anıtkabir they were continuing a tradition.

“We visited Anıtkabir after winning the championship last year. This season, we succeeded once again in winning Europe’s biggest trophy after a great struggle. So, we brought wanted to bring both trophies to Anıtkabir,” he said.

"As Atatuür said, 'there is no stopping,' we are always determined to go a step further. We have more work to do. This team always shows that character.” he added.

The team was set to attend a state reception with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"We will take our trophy to the highest office of the Republic of Turkey. These players made history. They became only the third team to win this title twice in a row.”

“I am proud of my players. I would like to thank our nation for supporting us with all their heart," said Ataman.