LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, delivering 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-104 victory over the Miami Heat in the NBA Cup on Wednesday.

James, who turns 42 on Dec. 30, surpassed his own record with a season-best performance that underlined his continued influence nearly 24 years into his NBA career. The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player also helped Philadelphia strengthen its position atop the Eastern Conference standings.

"Father Time always wins but right now he's giving Father Time hell," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said.

The Heat started strongly, taking a 32-29 lead after the opening quarter, but James took control in the second period, scoring 14 consecutive points for Philadelphia during a decisive stretch that put the hosts ahead 62-53 at halftime.

The 76ers maintained their advantage throughout the second half, improving to 15-4, the best record in the Eastern Conference, while ending Miami's seven-game winning streak. The Heat fell to 10-7.

Philadelphia's defensive improvement after a difficult opening quarter was central to the turnaround.

"We wanted to get back to our defensive identity," James said. "We didn't do that in the first quarter but for the next 36 minutes I thought we got back to that."

The result also kept the NBA Cup's East Group B qualification race open. Both teams sit at 2-1, although Miami would have secured the group and a place in the knockout stage with a victory.

With Joel Embiid sidelined by illness and Jaylen Brown unavailable after experiencing early left hamstring tightness, James assumed greater responsibility for both scoring and creating opportunities for his teammates.

He relished the playmaking role, describing it as one of his favorite aspects of basketball.

"That's my favorite aspect of my game besides my IQ," James said.

"To be able to go out there and just play like a quarterback role and watch these guys run the right routes, and it's my job to put it on time and on target, it was fun."

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 30 points, while VJ Edgecombe contributed 18 as the 76ers secured another important victory in their pursuit of a strong season.

James credited his younger teammates for helping sustain his energy.

"These are my young bulls right here," he said. "They keep me going. They keep me energized."

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Miami with 32 points and 14 rebounds, but his efforts were not enough to prevent the Heat from suffering their first defeat after seven consecutive wins.

James joined Philadelphia in the offseason after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, choosing the 76ers from several potential destinations as he pursues a fifth NBA championship.

Mavericks advance as NBA Cup race intensifies

The Dallas Mavericks became the first team to qualify for the NBA Cup knockout stage without playing Wednesday, securing the West Group A title after the Phoenix Suns lost 116-104 to the Houston Rockets.

Alperen Sengun recorded a triple-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead Houston, while Kevin Durant added 20 points. Devin Booker finished with 25 for Phoenix.

In Portland, Deni Avdija scored 33 points and Damian Lillard added 29 as the Trail Blazers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 116-111, creating a four-team tie at the top of West Group C.

Portland, San Antonio, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are all 2-1 in the group, leaving qualification unresolved.

"It showed our maturity," Lillard said. "We won a tough one."

Victor Wembanyama delivered one of the night's standout individual performances, scoring 44 points and collecting 16 rebounds for San Antonio. However, the Spurs suffered their first road defeat of the season, falling to 15-4.

The defending NBA and NBA Cup champion New York Knicks extended their winning streak to six games with a 121-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges scored 19 points apiece, while Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jose Alvarado provided a spark off the bench with 21 points.

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 30 points, while James Harden added 28.

Minnesota defeated Oklahoma City 113-106 on the road, with Jaden McDaniels leading the Timberwolves with 32 points and 10 rebounds.

LaMelo Ball contributed 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds but left late in the game with a left ankle injury. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 32 points.

Brooklyn ended a five-game losing streak with a 104-97 victory over Milwaukee, led by Julius Randle's 28 points.

Memphis also secured a comfortable home victory, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 115-97 behind Jaylen Wells' 19 points.

Golden State defeated Sacramento 129-110 as De'Anthony Melton led the Warriors with 24 points.

Chicago edged Charlotte 107-105 on the road, with Matas Buzelis scoring 24 points as the Hornets extended their losing streak to six games.