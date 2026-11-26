The NBA plans to help mobilize at least 10 billion euros ($10.97 billion) in investment for new and renovated basketball arenas and surrounding entertainment districts across Europe as it prepares to launch a new continental competition with world governing body FIBA in 2027.

The initiative will bring together some of the world's largest investment firms, including Apollo Sports Capital, Ares Management, Arctos, which is owned by KKR, Blackstone, HPS Investment Partners, J.P. Morgan, Sixth Street and Stonepeak.

The group aims to finance major venue and infrastructure projects that could reshape basketball facilities and sports-related developments in European cities.

The NBA stressed that the investment program is separate from its ongoing process of selecting investors to own teams in the proposed European league.

Instead, it is designed to give prospective clubs and ownership groups access to long-term financing and the league's experience in developing modern sports venues.

The project forms part of the NBA's broader effort to expand its commercial presence in Europe, where basketball has an established following but lacks some of the large-scale arenas and supporting infrastructure found in North American professional sports.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the initiative could help clubs strengthen their commercial operations while preserving the distinct traditions of European basketball.

"We see a significant opportunity to help clubs develop facilities which both build on the unique traditions that define European basketball while also elevating the fan experience and attracting many more live events," Silver said in a statement.

The proposed developments would not be limited to basketball arenas.

Depending on local market conditions and investment opportunities, projects could incorporate housing, offices, restaurants, retail outlets and public spaces, creating entertainment destinations that remain active throughout the year.

The NBA said many major European cities lack indoor venues with the seating capacity, hospitality facilities and media infrastructure typically available at North American professional sports arenas.

Modernizing those facilities could allow clubs to generate additional revenue from concerts, entertainment events and other activities beyond basketball.

The scale and financing arrangements of individual projects would depend on local economic conditions, development opportunities and the partners involved.

However, the NBA expects total capital commitments to exceed 10 billion euros over time as additional investors join the initiative.

The investment plans come as the NBA advances discussions with potential club owners and commercial partners for its proposed European competition, which would operate alongside FIBA's existing basketball structure.

A study by The Sports Consultancy, cited by the NBA, estimated that the new league could generate more than 24 billion euros in gross economic value across Europe during its first decade.

The projections also suggest the competition could support nearly 15,000 full-time-equivalent jobs annually and attract close to 70 million spectators.

The estimates include economic activity generated by the construction and renovation of arenas and associated developments.

The NBA said it would continue discussions with interested investors, developers and clubs as it works to finalize the initiative ahead of the planned 2027 launch.