Spanish basketball club Real Madrid earned its place at the EuroLeague playoffs Thursday after defeating Fenerbahçe Beko 93-67.

Playing at Istanbul's Ülker Sports and Event Hall, the winning side's Argentine guard Nico Laprovittola performed double-double with 18 points and 10 assists in the huge victory.

French guard Fabien Causeur was the highest scorer of Real Madrid with 20 points as Argentine forward Gabriel Deck finished with 19 points.

For the Turkish side, Nando de Colo produced 23 points while Lorenzo Brown played with 16 points.

Real Madrid set a new club record for 3-pointers in EuroLeague with 19.

Fenerbahçe tasted its 14th defeat and Real Madrid had the 20th win in EuroLeague regular season.