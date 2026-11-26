Alperen Şengün recorded his third triple-double of the season as the Houston Rockets defeated the Phoenix Suns 116-104 in NBA Cup action Wednesday, while Kevin Durant reached 33,000 career points to join an exclusive group of five players in league history.

Şengün finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 32 minutes at Toyota Center, delivering another impressive all-around performance to help Houston secure the victory.

The Turkish center shot 9 of 17 from the field, including 3 of 5 from the 3-point range, and collected seven offensive rebounds as the Rockets controlled the glass and created scoring opportunities through second-chance possessions.

The triple-double was Şengün's third of the 2026-27 campaign and the 15th of his Houston career, moving him past franchise legend Hakeem Olajuwon into sole possession of second place on the Rockets' all-time list.

James Harden remains comfortably ahead with 46 triple-doubles during his time in Houston.

Şengün's contribution was particularly important in an offense that relied on his ability to score inside, create opportunities for teammates and keep possessions alive. Houston finished with 30 assists and outrebounded Phoenix 51-38, including 20 offensive rebounds that produced 27 second-chance points.

Amen Thompson also delivered a strong performance with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet added 13 points and six assists.

VanVleet proved particularly influential down the stretch, knocking down two important 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Houston withstand Phoenix's attempts to close the gap. His shot with 4:32 remaining extended the Rockets' advantage to 104-98 before another 3-pointer with 1:45 left made it 112-102.

The Rockets had established control before halftime, closing the second quarter with a 12-5 run to take a 66-56 lead into the break. They maintained their advantage through the second half despite a determined push from the Suns.

Durant, meanwhile, added another significant chapter to his illustrious career.

The 38-year-old forward scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against his former team, reaching the 33,000-point mark in the second quarter.

With 46.3 seconds remaining before halftime, Durant connected from beyond the arc to become only the fifth player in NBA history to reach the milestone.

He joined LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant in the exclusive club, further cementing his place among the league's greatest scorers.

Durant reached the landmark on 7-of-15 shooting, although he struggled from 3-point range, making just one of seven attempts. He also converted five of six free throws.

The Rockets celebrated his achievement on the arena's video board after halftime, and Durant received the game ball in recognition of the milestone.

For Phoenix, Devin Booker led all scorers with 25 points and six assists, although he struggled with his shooting, making just six of 18 attempts.

Jalen Green contributed 16 points, while Dillon Brooks finished with 12 before being ejected with 23.8 seconds remaining after receiving his second technical foul.

The Suns struggled to find their rhythm from long range, making only five 3-pointers. Their shooting deteriorated further late in the game, as they converted just one of their final 24 attempts from beyond the arc.

The defeat ended Phoenix's four-game winning streak and dropped its record to 9-8, while Houston improved to 14-5 overall and 9-1 at home.

Despite the victory, the Rockets had already been eliminated from contention for the NBA Cup knockout rounds after Dallas defeated Denver to secure West Group A.

Houston shot 48.9% from the field but had an uncharacteristically difficult night at the free-throw line, converting just 16 of 30 attempts. Its dominance on the offensive glass, however, helped compensate for the missed opportunities.

The Rockets will next host the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Suns return home to face the Dallas Mavericks.