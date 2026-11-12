Alperen Şengün came within one assist of a triple-double as the Houston Rockets defeated the Golden State Warriors 115-108 at the Toyota Center on Wednesday, snapping Golden State's eight-game winning streak and improving their record to 9-3 in the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Turkish center finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes, adding one steal and one block in another impressive all-around performance. Şengün played a key role at both ends of the floor, combining his scoring and rebounding ability with his playmaking to help Houston secure its ninth victory of the campaign.

His nine assists underlined his growing influence as a facilitator, while his 13 rebounds helped the Rockets match Golden State's physicality. He also delivered a crucial basket just before halftime, converting an offensive rebound with 0.4 seconds remaining to give Houston some breathing room.

Kevin Durant led the Rockets with 20 points, while Amen Thompson also scored 19. Fred VanVleet contributed 18 points and six assists, and Reed Sheppard added 13 points, including a pair of important 3-pointers during Houston's decisive fourth-quarter run. Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Houston made a fast start, taking advantage of Golden State's early turnovers to build a 35-20 lead after the opening quarter. The Warriors, who entered the contest on an eight-game winning streak, struggled to contain the hosts' transition offense and initially found themselves chasing the game.

Golden State responded in the second quarter, however, as rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg took charge offensively. He scored 13 points in the period, helping the visitors erase most of the deficit and pull within 49-48.

Şengün's late offensive rebound and putback prevented the Warriors from completing their comeback before the break, sending Houston into halftime with a 56-51 advantage.

The Rockets maintained their lead through much of the third quarter, but Golden State continued to threaten. Georges Niang and De'Anthony Melton connected from beyond the arc early in the fourth, cutting Houston's advantage to 88-85 and setting up a tense finish.

The hosts responded with the game's defining stretch. Şengün found Thompson for a baseline layup before Sheppard knocked down consecutive 3-pointers. VanVleet followed with two more shots from long range, while Smith added a dunk as Houston produced a commanding offensive surge to open a 111-93 lead.

Golden State managed to reduce the margin late in the game but could not mount another serious challenge as the Rockets closed out the 115-108 victory.

Lendeborg led the Warriors with 25 points and 10 rebounds, recording a double-double. Brandin Podziemski added 22 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Draymond Green contributed seven points, five rebounds and seven assists.

The defeat was further compounded by an injury to Stephen Curry. The Warriors superstar played just five minutes and 35 seconds before leaving the game in the opening quarter with right abdominal soreness. He did not return, and coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Curry underwent an MRI after the game, although the results were not immediately available.

Golden State dropped to 8-4 following the loss, while Houston continued its strong start to the season.

Lakers extend winning streak to seven

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their impressive start to the campaign, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 123-112 at Fiserv Forum to claim their seventh consecutive victory and improve to 11-2.

Luka Dončić led the Lakers with 32 points, while Sandro Mamukelashvili delivered an impressive performance against his former team, finishing with 23 points. Austin Reaves added 18 as Los Angeles extended its winning run on the road.

The visitors took control early, edging the opening quarter 30-28 before producing a 31-22 second period to establish a 61-50 halftime advantage.

Los Angeles tightened its grip on the contest after the break, outscoring Milwaukee 33-23 in the third quarter to carry a commanding 94-73 lead into the final period.

The Bucks showed some fight in the fourth, winning the quarter 39-29, but their late improvement was not enough to overturn the deficit.

Tyler Herro led Milwaukee with 25 points and seven assists, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 23 points. However, the loss extended the Bucks' losing streak to eight games, leaving them with a disappointing 1-11 record.

The Lakers also made the most of Milwaukee's mistakes, converting 19 turnovers into 28 points to maintain control of the game.

NBA results

Wednesday's 10-game schedule also featured victories for the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Brooklyn Nets produced one of the night's most emphatic performances, routing the New Orleans Pelicans 145-111. The Portland Trail Blazers also recorded a notable victory, handing the Oklahoma City Thunder a 118-108 defeat.

Wednesday's results:

Toronto Raptors 93-98 Boston Celtics

Indiana Pacers 114-101 Washington Wizards

New York Knicks 107-115 Cleveland Cavaliers

New Orleans Pelicans 111-145 Brooklyn Nets

Memphis Grizzlies 118-123 Denver Nuggets

Chicago Bulls 119-124 San Antonio Spurs

Milwaukee Bucks 112-123 Los Angeles Lakers

Utah Jazz 108-123 Orlando Magic

Houston Rockets 115-108 Golden State Warriors

Portland Trail Blazers 118-108 Oklahoma City Thunder