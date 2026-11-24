Alperen Şengün delivered an all-around performance to help the Houston Rockets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-104 at home Monday night, while fellow Turkish center Adem Bona returned from injury as the Philadelphia 76ers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Şengün finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks, continuing his influential role in Houston's offense as the Rockets improved their home record with another convincing performance at Toyota Center.

The Turkish international shot 7 of 11 from the field in more than 30 minutes, contributing as both a scorer and facilitator while providing a strong presence around the basket. His ability to create opportunities for teammates helped Houston maintain control against a Clippers side struggling to find consistency.

Kevin Durant led the Rockets with a season-high 32 points, shooting 11 of 19 from the field, including four 3-pointers on six attempts. He also collected nine rebounds and dished out four assists.

Durant proved decisive in the closing minutes after the Clippers had reduced Houston's advantage to 103-97. The veteran forward responded with three consecutive 3-pointers, putting the game beyond the visitors' reach.

Amen Thompson also scored 20 points, while Jabari Smith Jr. added 13 as Houston produced a balanced offensive display. The Rockets finished with 46 rebounds against the Clippers' 32 and recorded 36 assists, underlining their dominance on both ends of the floor.

Houston established an early advantage, leading 25-15 after the opening quarter, before absorbing a response from Los Angeles. A strong third-quarter performance restored the Rockets' control and set the stage for Durant's late scoring surge.

The victory improved Houston's record to 13-5, including an impressive 8-1 at home.

The Clippers, meanwhile, suffered their fourth consecutive defeat to fall to 4-12. Darius Garland led Los Angeles with 26 points and eight assists, but his efforts were not enough to prevent another setback.

Brandon Ingram also made his long-awaited season debut for the Clippers, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes. The forward had been sidelined following heel surgery, which also addressed a partially torn Achilles tendon.

Rui Hachimura contributed 19 points, but Los Angeles struggled to match Houston's physicality and offensive efficiency, particularly on the boards.

Blazers end 76ers' winning streak as Bona returns

Elsewhere, the Portland Trail Blazers ended Philadelphia's five-game winning streak with a 128-111 road victory over the 76ers.

Deni Avdija led Portland with 31 points, delivering a productive offensive performance to help the visitors secure an important win.

Donovan Clingan was equally influential, recording 15 points and 18 rebounds while adding five assists and two blocks. Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday chipped in with 18 points apiece as Portland spread the scoring across its lineup.

Scoot Henderson also provided a second-half spark, finishing with 17 points after going scoreless before halftime. Portland's shooting from beyond the arc proved particularly effective, with the team converting 19 of 42 attempts from 3-point range.

The victory improved the Trail Blazers' record to 11-6 and gave them a positive finish to their six-game road trip.

Philadelphia, which dropped to 14-4, could not maintain its recent momentum despite strong individual performances. LeBron James led the 76ers with 23 points, while Tyrese Maxey added 22.

The game also marked the return of Turkish center Adem Bona, who had been sidelined by a neck injury involving his cervical spine.

Bona played five minutes and 23 seconds off the bench, recording four points on two-of-three shooting, two rebounds, one steal and one block.

Although his playing time was limited, the Turkish international made an encouraging return, contributing around the basket and finishing with a dunk.

The defeat ended Philadelphia's impressive winning run, but Bona's return provided a positive development for the 76ers as they continue their campaign.