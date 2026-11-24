Türkiye will look to extend their perfect record in the FIBA 2027 Basketball World Cup qualifiers when they face Italy and Iceland this week, with federation president Hidayet Türkoğlu urging the team to maintain its momentum while giving emerging players an opportunity to prove themselves.

The national team travels to Rome on Thursday for a Group J second-round encounter against Italy at 10:00 p.m. Türkiye time before returning home to host Iceland on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at the Turkcell Basketball Development Center in Istanbul.

Türkiye Basketball Federation (TBF) President Türkoğlu and national team general manager Nedim Yücel addressed the media ahead of the two games, discussing the team's recent achievements, its evolving roster and the importance of maintaining consistency as preparations continue for the 2027 tournament.

Türkiye enters the international window on the back of an impressive run that has seen it win all eight of its qualifying games, becoming the first country to secure its World Cup place through that record. The achievement follows the national team's second-place finish at EuroBasket 2025, further raising expectations around Turkish basketball.

Türkoğlu said the federation was proud of the team's progress and hoped the players would carry their winning mentality into the upcoming fixtures, despite changes to the squad.

"We achieved something very meaningful last year after many years, and these qualifying windows have given us another opportunity to see how important consistency is," Türkoğlu said.

He noted that Türkiye had played eight games over the past year and won every one, giving the players a chance to appreciate the scale of their achievement and recognize their ability to compete at the highest level.

The federation president also thanked supporters for their continued backing, highlighting their contribution to the team's success and encouraging them to turn out in numbers for Sunday's home game against Iceland.

"With the support of our fans, our team has achieved a first. After finishing second in Europe, we went 8-0 and became the first country to qualify for the World Cup," he said.

Although Türkiye has already secured its place at the tournament, Türkoğlu stressed that the team would not treat the remaining qualifying games as formalities. He said representing the national team carried a responsibility that extended beyond results and expected the players to approach both fixtures with the same determination.

"Our players understand the pride and responsibility that come with wearing the national jersey. I believe they will take that mentality onto the court and deliver performances that make millions of people proud," he said.

The two games will also provide an opportunity to assess younger players as head coach Ergin Ataman works with a wider squad during the international window.

Several established players are unavailable, while captain Cedi Osman recently suffered an injury and some members of the national team are committed to their NBA clubs. The circumstances have opened the door for younger prospects to gain valuable international experience and compete for more prominent roles.

Türkoğlu said the expanded roster was a deliberate opportunity to evaluate emerging talent, particularly players who have struggled to secure regular playing time with their clubs.

He described the national team as one of the biggest platforms available to young players and urged them to make the most of their opportunities.

"They may not always get the minutes they want at their clubs, but these games give them a chance to gain experience and contribute to the national team. I hope they make the most of that opportunity," he said.

The federation president added that Türkiye's immediate priority was to preserve its standing in international basketball and build on the progress made over the past year.

"We want to maintain the rise of Turkish basketball and continue improving our position in the world rankings," he said, expressing confidence that the team could carry its current form into the 2027 World Cup.

Yücel also highlighted the potential of the younger players, singling out Ömer, who has recently been included in Real Madrid's senior squad.

"Ömer has now been promoted to Real Madrid's first-team squad. Hopefully, he will also make important contributions to the national team. This will be a good opportunity to see what he can do," Yücel said.

Beyond the squad changes and upcoming fixtures, Türkoğlu also addressed the status of Tarık Biberovic following discussions with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The TBF president confirmed that the governing body had maintained its existing position on Biberovic's eligibility, meaning the player would continue representing Türkiye under his current classification.

Türkoğlu said federation officials had raised their concerns during a recent meeting with FIBA but were informed that the governing body would not change its approach.

"We recently visited FIBA and held discussions on this matter. Unfortunately, they informed us that the process would continue under the existing regulations. Tarık will therefore continue playing under his current status," he said.

He acknowledged that FIBA had its own regulatory considerations while emphasizing that the federation had also presented its position during the discussions.