The Chinese national cycling team has opted to conduct their high-altitude training camp in Mt. Erciyes, one of Türkiye's prominent destinations renowned for winter sports and touristic facilities.

With investments from Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, the athletes are lodged at the Erciyes Ski Center, which has turned into a popular spot for both skiers and cyclists.

Chinese national cycling team Coach Lionel Marie believes Erciyes is one of the best high-altitude centers in Europe, saying: "It is one of the rare places where you can sleep at 2,000 meters and train at 1,200 meters. We can say that this is the most beautiful high-altitude center in Europe."

The team is drawing advantage from the high altitude setting in order to boost performance, with the natural doping effect of sleeping at 2,000 meters helping increase red blood cells and enhancing their competitive edge.

"When you sleep at about 2,000 meters, it has a natural doping effect, it provides a performance boost. Red cells in the blood increase, and you get rid of competitive spirit. It lifts the team to a psychological pedestal where performance matters first," Marie said.

Team captain Su Haoyu also praised the location, saying, "I especially liked the asphalt quality and natural food of Erciyes. We are in a place that can be a rare high-altitude training camp center in the world, not just in Europe. I think Erciyes will become one of the world's leading high-altitude bicycle camping centers in the future with its climate, natural food resources and diversity."

The Chinese athletes are preparing for the Asian Cycling Championship, with 12 more foreign teams expected to join them in the coming days.

"Our team is already divided into two. Some of them are on the Slovenia tour, and the other team is here. Our main goals are Olympic points and the Asian Championship," Haoyu said.

The Chinese Cycling National Team's choice to train at Mt. Erciyes highlights the area's growing reputation as a premier destination for both, winter sports and cycling enthusiasts.