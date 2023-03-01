In a concerted effort to keep the tradition alive, Çivril Municipality and Spor Toto have formed a collaboration to construct the Traditional Sports Branches Facilities.

The horse riding facility to be implemented in Çivril will boast a total area of 3,600 square meters (38,750 square feet), featuring an expansive open mange comprising 1,800 square meters and a further 900 square meters of both grass bottom and sand bottom terrains.

There will also be 15 paddocks with a total area covering 275 meters each.

Within the project’s scope, which has a confined area of 780 square meters, three separate toilets shall be arranged in different sections.

Çivril Mayor Niyazi Vural, who gave information about the facility to be built, said: “We have been ardently spearheading several projects ever since we assumed office. We continue investing in areas fundamentally intertwined with our traditions, customs and culture. In this regard, one of the most noteworthy sports branches to be given precedence is our ancient sport, the equestrian. To this end, we have commenced the construction of a facility that would not only introduce our fellow citizens to the thrill of equestrian sport but also nurture in our children a deep-rooted fondness for horses. By materializing this facility, we aspire for our citizens of varying ages to enjoy a pleasant time with their families, particularly on the weekends. To our Civril, we wish you all the luck.”