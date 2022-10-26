The 17th Council of Europe Conference of Ministers responsible for Sport kicked off Wednesday in southwestern Türkiye’s Antalya.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inaugurated the event that was joined by the top European policy and decision-makers in the fields of sports.

In a video message, President Erdoğan welcomed the participants to Antalya, Türkiye’s city of tourism, history and culture.

“I wish the conference to be successful and to be beneficial for our countries, athletes and sports communities,” he said.

He added that the unifying and embracing aspects of sport were needed now more than ever at a time of global unrest.

“Bringing different societies together on the common ground of sports contributes to the strengthening of the atmosphere of peace as well as increasing cooperation. Today, where conflicts and wars occupy the global agenda, we need the unifying and embracing aspect of sports more,” he said.

He also underlined Türkiye’s efforts to fulfill its responsibility toward humanity through international sports organizations.

“Our investments in the establishment of sports facilities and the spread of sports throughout our country are increasing day by day. We see the success of our athletes in different branches in international sports competitions as the results of the importance we attach to sports,” Erdoğan said.

He added that Türkiye was ready to develop cooperation in the field of sports management under the umbrella of the Council of Europe, of which it is a founding member.

In his speech, Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu hoped the conference will benefit everyone, especially disadvantaged groups.

"Turkey has shown its strong will and presence in the field of sports management by signing EPAS (Extended Partial Sports Agreement) in 2020. With our participation in EPAS. I would like to emphasize that our strengthening cooperation has brought very fruitful results mutually. EPAS's vision of bringing sports together with social benefits and global values coincides with our multi-faceted sports policies that we implement in our country," he said.

He was joined by Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric and member and head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) delegation to the event, Linda Hofstad Helleland.

Ministers responsible for sports from 54 countries that are members and observers of the EPAS, 29 international sports organizations, including UEFA and FIBA, and members of the EPAS Advisory Committee attended the conference.

It also hosted senior-level representation and delegations from other international sports organizations like the IOC, IPC, FIFA, and WADA, etc., as well as officials who follow and coordinate the implementation of agreements on violence, doping and corruption in sports, and members of the national and international press.

The conference comes to the forefront as one of the most important tools that determine the direction of international organizations and sportive activities, especially in Europe.

It also ensures the highest level of negotiation of the dominant issues of sports policy and encourages interstate cooperation in the field.

Following the inauguration, Minister Kasapoğlu met former Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf and Tükiye national women's volleyball team head coach Giovanni Guidetti.

Kasapoğlu said he was happy to host two valuable sports people at the conference. The duo delivered keynote speeches on “Sport for All: Uniting us for Stronger Societies,” one of the two themes of the conference.

He will be joined by International Paralympic Committee’s chief membership and impact officer, Kristina Molloy, co-chair of the International Working Group on Women and Sport, Annamarie Phelps, and Chair of the European Commission’s High-Level Group on Gender Equality in Sport, Emine Bozkurt.

Guidetti said it was an honor to be invited to the conference and noted that they should do their best for children and future generations.

Seedorf, for his part, emphasized that it was his pleasure and honor to share some ideas, projects and goals for the future to make the younger generation and society better.

Referring to the fact that he is a big fan of Turkey in general, Seedorf said: "I have had many great experiences as a player here. I would like to say that I can contribute to Turkish sports in general and support it in any way I can."

The other theme was “Rethinking Sport: Leading the Way for a Healthy and Sustainable Future.

The keynote speakers for the second theme were Turkish Paralympic gold medalist archer Gizem Girişmen, president of the European Olympic Committees and IOC member Spyros Capralos and multiple World Champion in sailing and advocate for clean seas, Marcelien Bos-De Koning.