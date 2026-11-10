Cricket Scotland will not arrange bilateral matches against Afghanistan outside International Cricket Council (ICC) competitions, citing concerns over the treatment of women and girls under Taliban rule and the country's wider human rights situation.

The governing body announced the policy on Monday, joining Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in restricting bilateral cricket ties with Afghanistan.

Women's sport has been effectively banned in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, while restrictions have severely limited women's access to education, employment and other opportunities.

The Taliban government maintains that it respects women's rights in accordance with its interpretation of Islamic law and local customs, arguing that internal matters should be handled within the country.

Cricket Scotland said its decision reflected its commitment to expanding opportunities for women and girls in cricket, as well as concerns about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The governing body added that the policy would be reviewed annually or following any significant ICC decision or material change in circumstances.

Afghanistan became an ICC Full Member in 2017, giving its national team access to the highest level of international cricket. However, the country's treatment of women has created difficulties for other cricket boards seeking to maintain bilateral sporting relations.

Scotland have not played Afghanistan in a full international match since the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup. However, Cricket Scotland disclosed that the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had approached it twice this year seeking access to training facilities.

The first request came in July, ahead of Afghanistan's men's series against Ireland, while a second request was made in September in connection with the T20 Afghanistan Premier League.

Cricket Scotland said it would continue to assess its contractual obligations to players and could issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) allowing them to participate in the Afghan league if the ICC grants the competition official approval.

However, the governing body stressed that granting such permission would not represent support for the Taliban government or its policies.

"If an NOC is issued, participation by that player/s must not be interpreted as an endorsement by Cricket Scotland of the current Afghan regime or its policies," the statement said.

The policy leaves Scotland open to facing Afghanistan in ICC-organized competitions while ruling out bilateral fixtures outside those events.

Reuters has contacted the Afghanistan Cricket Board for comment.